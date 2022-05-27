Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $56.05 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

