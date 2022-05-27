Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,232 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 99,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

