Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,024 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE MTDR opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

