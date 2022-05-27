Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Creative Planning grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 88.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 377.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of LYB opened at $111.50 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

