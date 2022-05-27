Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 62,955 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,955 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

