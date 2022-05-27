Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,855 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,257,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vale by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,551,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,572 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

