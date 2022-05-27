Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Hub Group worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hub Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

