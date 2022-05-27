Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,063 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viasat were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.