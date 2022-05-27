Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Cytokinetics worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 681,800 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,289,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 421,962 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

