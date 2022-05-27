Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,914 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

