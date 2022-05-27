Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIPR opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

