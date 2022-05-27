Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 88,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

