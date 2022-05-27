Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

