Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Cogent Communications worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 83.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 218.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

