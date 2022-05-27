Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after buying an additional 361,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 294.6% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,297,000 after buying an additional 312,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

