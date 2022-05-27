Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Owens & Minor worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

OMI stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.