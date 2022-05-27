Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of PROG worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 283,264 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 356,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PROG stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

PROG Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

