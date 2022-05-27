Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.58 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Visteon worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.62.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.