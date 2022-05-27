Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $43,593,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,413.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,697,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $19,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 186.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,529,000 after buying an additional 348,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.66 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Steven Madden Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.