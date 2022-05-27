Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aramark were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.54 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

