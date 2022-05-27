Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Xerox worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Xerox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 62.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 66,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.33%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

