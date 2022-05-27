Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,563 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $108.36 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

