Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Elastic worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

