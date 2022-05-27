Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.43 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of DraftKings worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 12.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,000 and have sold 926,340 shares valued at $17,500,459. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.