Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Minerals Technologies worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $88.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CL King cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

