Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.25 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Albany International worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN opened at $83.91 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

