Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of NewMarket worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $119,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NEU opened at $334.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $378.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.15.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.55 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

