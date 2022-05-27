Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after purchasing an additional 313,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after buying an additional 304,120 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after buying an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

