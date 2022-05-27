Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.11 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Antero Midstream worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

