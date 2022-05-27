Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Trinity Industries worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

