Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.23. Approximately 35,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 878,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $566,705 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

