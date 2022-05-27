Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.31. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 490 shares.

FHTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The stock has a market cap of $501.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,770,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

