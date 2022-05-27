Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 209 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MCK opened at $336.42 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.34 and a 200-day moving average of $274.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

