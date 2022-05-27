Braden Michael Leonard Buys 18,597 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 18,597 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $73,830.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,721,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,776,332.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 44,877 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $179,059.23.

On Thursday, May 19th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 24,144 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $94,644.48.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $157,788.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

RVP stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.