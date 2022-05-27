Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,618 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

