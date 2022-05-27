Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,889 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 875.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,437,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI opened at $83.79 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

