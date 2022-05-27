Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Uniti Group worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Uniti Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

