Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 20,162 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

