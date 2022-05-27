Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,155,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,259,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,694,000 after buying an additional 314,039 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

