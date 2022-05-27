JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.48% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $57,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $7,614,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

