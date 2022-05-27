18,217 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

