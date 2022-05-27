Rhumbline Advisers Sells 347 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 181,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,177 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

