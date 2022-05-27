Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $951,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.16 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average of $117.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.