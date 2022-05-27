Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

