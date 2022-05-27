Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of TriCo Bancshares worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

