Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 477 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOH opened at $78.52 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

