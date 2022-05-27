Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

