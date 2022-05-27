Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Progyny worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Progyny by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Progyny by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $4,355,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock worth $21,618,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

