SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of SITE Centers worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 913.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 644,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,443,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,688,000 after acquiring an additional 421,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 189,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.