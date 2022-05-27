JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,444 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $41,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

